Man Accused of Strangling Longtime Boyfriend During Fight Over Video Game
‘TRIVIAL’
A Michigan man has been accused of strangling his boyfriend of 10 years after the two squabbled over the video game “Overwatch.” According to authorities, Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, called police on Thursday to report that his boyfriend Rory Teasley, 28, was “sleeping” on the couch after the two had been fighting. When police arrived, they discovered that Teasley wasn’t merely asleep, but that he wasn’t breathing. Watkins was arrested and arraigned on a charge for second-degree murder; police claim the gamer choked his lover during a disagreement that erupted while the pair were playing the game. As reported by ClickOnDetroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, “We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements.”