Michigan Man Faces 20 Charges For Kidnapping, Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Child
‘BRUTAL CRIME SPREE’
A Michigan man faces 20 state charges after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend and then kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter. Rashad Trice, 26, was arrested on July 3 for charges that include premeditated murder in connection with the “horrific and brutal crime spree.” Trice had been arrested in the St. Clair Shores location while fleeing with the toddler from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment while in the woman’s vehicle. An Amber Alert was issued for Wynter Cole-Smith, whose body was located in a Detroit alley on July 5. Trice faces charges for first-degree premeditated murder, as well as one count of murder, which could land him a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted. Trice also faces charges of one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sexual conduct, one count of home invasion, and others. He was facing charges in three separate Michigan counties, but the charges have been consolidated into one state trial.