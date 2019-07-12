CHEAT SHEET
Police: Michigan Man Fatally Shoots His Own Wife After Mistaking Her for Intruder
A Michigan man fatally shot his own wife after mistaking her for an intruder entering their home, police say. The 31-year-old mother of two, who has not yet been identified, was killed early Thursday morning in Ypsilanti Township. Her husband told police he woke up and thought he heard someone breaking into the house, prompting him to grab his gun and shoot at the person he believed was an intruder, local media outlet MLive reports. Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m. for a report of a woman not breathing, and she later died. The couple’s children, ages 2 and 4, were inside sleeping at the time and were not injured. The husband has been taken into custody at a county jail. No charges have been filed yet.