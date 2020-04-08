CHEAT SHEET
Michigan Man Attacked Man Who Made Fun of His Thong Coronavirus Mask: Police
YIKES
Read it at Battle Creek Enquirer
A warrant is being sought for a 47-year-old Michigan man who allegedly attacked another man who mocked his coronavirus mask, police said. According to The Battle Creek Enquirer, the 57-year-old victim told police he was in his home on Monday evening when the suspect approached him wearing thong underwear over his face. The victim allegedly told the suspect that the makeshift mask looked like the thongs laying around his own home. The suspect left, only to return about 45 minutes later and hit the victim on the side of his head, police said. The two men allegedly wrestled before the victim fell to the floor and was kicked in the ribs. The newspaper reports that Battle Creek police have yet to find the suspect.