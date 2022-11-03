Man Who Killed 2 Women With a Hammer Sentenced to 70-100 Years
‘KILLING SPREE’
A Michigan man who admitted to the hammer killings of two women after showing cellphone images of their bodies to sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced on Wednesday to 70 to 100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, pleaded guilty but while mentally ill to second-degree murder in the 2019 killings of Kaylee Ann Brock, 26, and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney. Brown was arrested at the time after an ex-girlfriend reported him to authorities for violating a personal protection order by sending disturbing texts and banging at her door. She was not one of the victims. At the time of his arrest, authorities believed Brown intended to kill four women. “There’s no doubt he was on a killing spree,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said at the time.