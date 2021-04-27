Michigan Mother Killed With Her Son Just Before Husband’s Funeral
WORST LUCK EVER
A Michigan man’s funeral had to be rescheduled at the last minute after his wife and her son were killed just before the service, MLive.com reports. The funeral planned for Ross Hunter, who died April 10, was set to go ahead last Friday. But his wife, Loralie Hunter, was killed in a car crash along with her son, Troy Bass, right beforehand, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. An obituary for the 71-year-old, described as a “loyal and compassionate person” with an “infectious personality,” notes that she “passed away unexpectedly” on the day of the funeral. The sheriff’s office said she and her son were killed after their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. Visitation for both Loralie and Ross Hunter will now take place on the same day, May 1. Funeral arrangements for Troy Bass have yet to be announced.