Michigan National Guard Soldiers Who Said Liberals Drink Unicorn Semen in TikTok Video Face Discipline
‘CRYBABIES’
Two soldiers in the the Michigan Army National Guard who posted an obscene “message to liberals” to TikTok in September are facing disciplinary action over the video. The two guardsmen, who appear on camera in uniform and holding assault rifles, said liberals were “snowflakes,” “crybabies,” and “burning our f--king country down while we’re over here.” One soldier, pointing to imaginary Democrats on the other side of the camera, asked “Is that guy drinking unicorn semen? Damn, he’s really just squeezing it right out of there.” Their location is unclear, and the Army declined to release their names. A Michigan National Guard spokesman told Army Times, “Unit leadership is aware of this video and disciplinary action is presently being taken. Regardless of the video’s origin, the reprehensible comments made in the video are unacceptable and inconsistent with professional military values.” The video was removed from TikTok and reposted to YouTube. The Army prohibits soldiers from engaging in political activity while in uniform so as not to give the impression they are conveying the official position of the Department of Defense.