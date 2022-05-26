‘We Went Through the Same Thing’: Oxford High Students Stage Walkout in Tribute to Uvalde Victims

Read it at Detroit News
Students at Oxford High School in Michigan, where four teenagers were shot and killed in November, staged a walkout Thursday after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The protest began around noon and the students marched through campus to the football field; the students were reportedly protesting a lack of gun safety laws. On the field, the students formed an O, seemingly for Oxford, and then a U for Uvalde. “It meant a lot to me because of the shooting that happened. We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” sophomore Andrew Scholtz told The Detroit News.