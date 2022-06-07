Michigan Parents Charged in Son’s Murder Were ‘Sick of’ Having CPS Called, Court Docs Allege
The Michigan parents of an 8-year-old autistic boy have been charged with first-degree murder and drug possession after police found the child dead on their couch on May 3, WNDU reported. Brian and Mia Morrow didn’t tell anyone about his May 2 death until the next day, and it was his grandmother who ended up calling 911, according to court documents obtained by UpNorthLive. When police arrived at their home in St. Joseph, they found the boy dead on the couch weighing only 31 pounds. The court documents allege the parents told investigators from the St. Joseph County Department of Public Safety that they pulled their son out of the LOGAN Autism Learning Center because they were “sick of” staff repeatedly calling Child Protective Services on them. The Morrows were arraigned on a $700,000 bond last week with a GPS tether and a no contact order with each other or anyone under the age of 18. They are scheduled to appear back in court on Friday.