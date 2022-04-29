Parents Killed ‘Demon’ Baby for ‘Being Stupid,’ Cops Say
HELLO, DARKNESS
A Michigan couple charged with murdering their 15-month-old son believed the child was a “demon” with supernatural powers, according to the lead investigator on the case. Isaias and Amanda Porras, who are accused of killing Isaiah Daniel Porras-Jajou last September, appeared in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. When Farmington Hills Police Det. Robert Gerak took the stand, he said neither appeared to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol but held bizarre views about their baby’s behavior. “I believe he called his son a demon, multiple times,” Farmington Hills Police Det. Robert Gerak said on the stand, referring to a series of police interviews with Isaias Porras. “I indicated in [the] report that his behavior was bizarre. The way he spoke when referencing the baby—he said the baby could carry on adult conversations, claimed the baby was attacking him and Amanda.” At one point last fall, Isaias admitted snapping the boy’s neck, after which Amanda stuffed a cloth into the child’s mouth. The beatings began because the baby was “being stupid and causing a scene,” the pair allegedly told cops.