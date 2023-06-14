Michigan Parents Speak Out Over Son’s Tragic ‘Sextortion’ Suicide
‘A RARE CASE’
Last year, seventeen-year-old Jordan DeMay fell victim to a horrifying ‘sextortion’ ring involving three men who allegedly posed as a girl on Instagram to convince DeMay into sending sexually explicit photos of himself to use as blackmail. An indictment of the scammers reveals vile messages sent to DeMay and accuses Samuel Ogoshi of pushing the Michigan teen to die by suicide. Now, the boy’s parents are warning others of the dangers of sexual extortion. “My son was smart. He was a good student. He was a great athlete,” his father John DeMay told Fox News Digital. “Someone came to his bedroom at 3 in the morning and murdered him through Instagram when we were all sleeping at night, and we had zero chance to stop it.” Like many other parents, John DeMay monitored his son’s social media usage until he became an older teen. “Jordan is such a rare case. I mean, he was a few weeks away from being 18 years old. We didn’t, I didn’t monitor social media anymore,” he shared. The grieving dad urged others to learn about sextortion and contact law enforcement if it occurs. “[Kids] have to just understand that this isn’t the end of whatever they think is their life, because it’s not,” he said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.