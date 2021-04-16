Michigan Parents Stage Protest to Let Their Kids Go Maskless at School During COVID Surge
‘LET US IN!’
Michigan is trying to get to grips with the worst surge of new COVID-19 cases in the nation—but some parents seem to think the top priority should be letting their kids head into school without wearing masks. According to Michigan Live, dozens of maskless moms and dads turned up to a school board meeting at Hudsonville High School on Thursday to demand that rules requiring kids to wear masks at school be revoked. Due to capacity limits, most of the parents couldn’t get into the meeting, which made them even more angry. Video showed some of them banging on the doors to the meeting room and spreading their aerosols by chanting: “Let us in! Let us in!” Eventually, the parents were asked by security to leave. Hudsonville mom Jeanette Schuiteman told reporters she has “deep concerns” about mask-wearing at school, which she said is “physically not healthy.” Meanwhile, Michigan is in the middle of an overwhelming coronavirus surge, with by far the highest rate of new infections of any state, including many cases among children and outbreaks at schools and among youth sports teams.