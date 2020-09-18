CHEAT SHEET
Michigan Police Investigate Series of Suspicious Packages From China
Michigan police are investigating a series of mysterious, unsolicited packages being delivered to households from China, Michigan Live reports. “So far, the packages have contained harmless items; mostly consisting of home goods, cleaning supplies, small electronics, and even personal accessories,” Sgt. Joseph Rowley said in a press release. He noted that the foreign-language labeling on the packages make them hard to trace and to determine what’s in them. Investigators say that some packages could be from online hackers who’ve used other people’s financial information and profiles to order items. Police urge residents who receive a suspicious package to call 911.