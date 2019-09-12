CHEAT SHEET
AXED
Michigan Police Officer Fired After KKK Memorabilia Found in Home
A Michigan police officer has been fired following an investigation into KKK memorabilia in his home, MLive.com reports. Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson confirmed that Officer Charles Anderson was terminated on Thursday following a month-long investigation into the alleged memorabilia on display in his home. In a Facebook post that prompted the probe, an African American man reportedly said he saw several Confederate flags and a framed, vintage KKK application in Anderson’s home during a real estate tour. Anderson, who had been on the force since 1997, was also involved in the 2009 shooting of an unarmed black man—though he was cleared of any wrongdoing. The man who saw the memorabilia, Rob Mathis, said he was “glad the city was moving forward in a positive direction” after Anderson’s termination. “These KKK applications, flags, they’re not indicative of people who should protect and serve our community,” he said.