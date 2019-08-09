CHEAT SHEET
Michigan Police Officer Suspended After KKK Memorabilia Reportedly Found in His Home
A Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after Ku Klux Klan memorabilia was reportedly found in his home. An African American man said he discovered the memorabilia while touring Peterson’s house, which is up for sale. The man, Rob Mathis, posted a photo on Facebook of a framed “application for citizenship” to the Ku Klux Klan he said he found in a bedroom of the home, and said he saw confederate flags in the house and garage, Michigan Live reports. “I thought, let me get the hell out of here right now—this is a Klan house,” Mathias said. “I just felt so gross after being in that house, like I needed to be dipped in hand sanitizer,” he said. Muskegon police officer Charles Anderson is on leave pending an investigation into the memorabilia, City Manager Frank Peterson told Michigan Live. Anderson told the news outlet he could not comment on the matter because it is “under internal investigation.” Anderson, who has been on the force for over 20 years, was reportedly cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of an African American man in 2009.