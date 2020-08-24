CHEAT SHEET
Michigan Priest Was Improperly Baptized—and It’s a Can of Worms
A Michigan priest got the surprise of his life when he learned that he was improperly baptized as a child. It was a seemingly small mistake: The deacon said “we baptize” instead of “I baptize” when conferring the sacrament. But that mixup means that the Rev. Matthew Hood of Dearborn should never have been ordained as a priest—and was not entitled to confer sacraments on anyone else, The Detroit News reports. Now church officials are scrambling to notify Catholics who were baptized or made other sacraments with Hood that they may need to come in for a do-over. And it appears Hood is not the only victim of imprecise language: The deacon used the wrong words from 1986 to 1999.