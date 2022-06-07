Probe Reveals Mysterious ‘Third Party’ Breached Michigan Voting Systems Amid Trumpworld’s Voter Fraud Frenzy
WORRYING
Election officials in Michigan have reportedly told investigators about an unauthorized “third-party” accessing voting equipment amid Trumpworld’s push to expose what it claimed was voter fraud in the wake of his 2020 defeat. Citing newly obtained records, Reuters reports that state police have expanded their investigation into voting system breaches, with search warrants and memos revealing an additional three towns and one county under scrutiny. Investigators are said to be looking into a potential breach in Lake Township, and equipment in Irving Township was also reportedly seized for examination. In Roscommon County, two officials told investigators they handed over equipment to unauthorized people, the records show. In one case, a town’s two ballot tabulators were given to unidentified people for several weeks. State authorities announced a criminal investigation into the statewide breaches in early February, with at least 11 such incidents reported across the state. Although Trump won all the counties where the breaches are said to have occurred, his allies have argued that he should have won by a larger margin.