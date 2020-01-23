U of Michigan Provost on Leave Over ‘Several’ Sexual-Misconduct Allegations
The University of Michigan announced that it has placed its top academic officer, Provost Martin Philbert, on leave this week, pending the results of an investigation into “several” allegations of sexual misconduct. The university’s president, Mark Schlissel, announced the move Wednesday in an email to the community. Schlissel said two investigations, by an outside law firm and the school’s police department, began on Jan. 17. “Today is a sad day for the university,” said Regent Jordan Acker. “I am angry and deeply empathetic to the survivors, and am committed to ensure that it never occurs on our campus again. Our community healing starts with first understanding the alleged activities and exactly what happened. For me, our investigation must be transparent, with sensitivity and understanding for the survivors and their needs, and work to make sure that something like this never happens on our campus again.”