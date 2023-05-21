Michigan Recruiter Resigns After 3 Days Over Racist Twitter

CHEAT SHEET
Three days ago, the University of Michigan hired the son of legendary Wolverines coach Bo Schembechler as assistant director of football recruiting—but he’s already gone. Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler resigned Saturday after a review of his social media found he had liked a slew of racist and offenses posts. “We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Athletic Director Warde Manuel.