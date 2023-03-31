Michigan Congressman Announces He Has ‘Serious but Curable’ Cancer
‘I’M GOING TO BEAT CANCER’
A Democratic congressman from Michigan shared some harrowing news on Friday after having the kind of conversation no one wants to have with his doctor. Rep. Dan Kildee, who represents a district in central Michigan, said in a Twitter thread that he has “been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer.” Kildee said it was caught “very early” and thanked his “great doctors,” announcing that he will have a surgery to remove the cancer within weeks and calling his prognosis “excellent.” Kildee said the medical ordeal began when he went to the doctor to get what he thought was a swollen lymph node examined, only to find out the swelling was caused by a “very small tumor” in one of his tonsils. “I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer,” Kildee said, telling constituents he would be away from his office but that it would remain open to serve them.