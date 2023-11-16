Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee Won’t Seek Re-Election After Cancer Diagnosis
‘WANT TO COME HOME’
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) announced on Thursday that he will not run for re-election in 2024, explaining that his cancer diagnosis earlier this year made him re-evaluate his priorities. “I was fully intending to run for re-election most of this year… but in the back of my mind since I had the cancer and have been recovering from the surgery, I couldn’t ever get myself to 100%,” he told MLive. The congressman was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and underwent surgery to remove a tumor in one of his tonsils. “I’m not going to retire [from public life], but I want to come home,” he continued. According to Politico, Kildee’s decision will open a battelground seat in a district that narrowly went for Joe Biden in 2020. He told the outlet that he would campaign across the state to help Democratic candidates, especially for his Flint, Michigan, seat where he pushed a $170 million bill to fix the city’s large-scale water contamination crisis.