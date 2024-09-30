Kamala Harris ‘Underwater’ in Internal Polls: Michigan Rep
DROWNING
Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin warned that her campaign’s internal polling had her party’s presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris “underwater” in the Midwestern state—a crucial swing state that former President Donald Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020, according to an Axios report. “I’m not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan,” Slotkin told donors on a virtual call last Wednesday. Slotkin told donors on the fundraising call that “we have her underwater in our polling.” The most recent New York Times/Siena poll shows the Democratic nominee still ahead—but only by a single percentage point. It is unclear if Harris is losing support in Michigan, however, the state is home to the largest Arab-American population in the U.S., and representatives from the state’s “Uncommitted” campaign previously challenged President Joe Biden during the Democratic Primary due to his campaign’s policies on supporting Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. Over 100,000 Democratic primary voters ended up casting an uncommitted ballot. Delegates from the campaign recently declined to endorse Harris in the presidential election, the Detroit Free Press reported, while also refusing to endorse her Republican rival.