Michigan Republicans Meet With Trump and Say They’ll Certify Biden Win
THANKS, BUT NO THANKS
The Republican majority leaders of Michigan’s state house and senate met with President Donald Trump Friday and later on the same day said they had not seen “any information” that would change the election outcome, undermining the commander in chief's frequent claims of widespread voter fraud. Trump has gone into overdrive in recent days pressuring local leaders like Georgia’s secretary of state in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election in key swing states. The efforts have borne no fruit and have instead produced a number of public embarrassments involving his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a statement, “As legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan's electors, just as we have said throughout this election.”