Michigan Ruling Rudy Giuliani Touted as a ‘Big Win’ Actually Concerned a Local Marijuana Measure
HE DOESN’T GIVE UP
The Michigan ruling touted by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as a “big win” on Twitter on Friday night actually concerned a vote on a local marijuana measure, and had nothing to do with the president’s claims that he was robbed of votes. A judge in Antrim County ordered ballots to be reviewed and preserved from 22 tabulation machines, but the ruling was handed down in connection with a local marijuana proposal that was narrowly won by a single vote, the Detroit Free Press reports. A voter had complained that ballots were damaged during a recount.
Giuliani took the ruling and ran with it, tweeting, “BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS.” He added, “This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden,” referring to a Trumpworld conspiracy theory about the company that supplies voting supplies and machines. While Biden won the state of Michigan, Trump actually won Antrim County by nearly 4,000 votes, adding to the mystery of why Giuliani would want the final numbers to change.