Michigan Running Backs Coach Mike Hart Collapses: Cause Unknown
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sidelines during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Indiana. Players and coaches rallied around the 36-year-old as trainers worked on him before transporting him to a hospital, several players taking a knee. His fellow running backs coaches, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, looked especially distressed as players and staff watched on, The Detroit News reported. Hart reportedly gained responsiveness and even shot fans a thumbs up as he was carted off. At this time, it’s unclear what led to Hart’s collapse or if he’s in stable condition. The coach is an alum of Michigan and had also spent four years coaching Indiana prior to returning to the state.