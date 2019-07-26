CHEAT SHEET
JUSTIFIED?
Michigan School District Files Police Report Days After Discrimination Lawsuit
Ann Arbor Public Schools filed a police report on Wednesday evidently related to allegations of theft that allegedly justified the decision to force an elementary-school principal into paid leave earlier this year. Shannon Blick, who is still identified on the district website as the principal of Lawton Elementary School, filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the district, claiming that she was removed “because of her Caucasian race” and because a black employee “coveted” her post. Blick’s federal lawsuit claims that she was told she was being investigated over the alleged theft of $25,000 by a janitor at the school—and that she would ultimately be held responsible for the crime. She was allegedly given an ultimatum to submit a formal letter of resignation or the investigation into the theft would go forward. Days ago, local police denied investigating such a crime, when asked by the Ann Arbor News. Notably, a police report was filed just one day after the News submitted a records request looking for evidence of a criminal investigation.