Ethan Crumbley’s Jailers Reveal His ‘Disturbing Behavior’ Behind Bars
The teenager behind the Oxford High School shooting has begun to show “sporadic, disturbing behavior” behind bars, prosecutors say in a new court filing. Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four students and injured seven others in a mass shooting at his Michigan high school in 2021, when he was only 15 years old. After pleading guilty to a host of charges including terrorism and first-degree murder, Crumbley has been awaiting his sentencing in county jail. Now, body camera footage and reports show unsettling behavior by Crumbley while in custody, CNN reports. Court filings say the cause for Crumbley’s alarming actions is unclear, but they are relevant to his competence to participate in future legal proceedings.