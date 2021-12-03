60+ Michigan Schools Shut Friday After Sick Copycat Shooting Threats Flood In
‘THEY THINK IT’S FUNNY’
More than 60 schools in Michigan will shut Friday after a deluge of sick copycat threats have followed this week’s deadly Oxford High School shooting. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Thursday that at least 100 threats or suspicious social-media posts have been recorded since the Tuesday shooting that left four students dead. “We anticipated a flood of false threats. I don’t know what is in people’s minds to think after a real tragedy it makes sense to make threats,” Bouchard said. “One, they think it’s funny. It is not. Two, they think it’s a way to get out school. It is not. It is a crime, even if it’s not a credible threat against the school.” Meanwhile, the leader of Oxford Community Schools, Tim Throne, said the suspect in the shooting, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, had never been disciplined at the school before the shooting Tuesday. “No discipline was warranted,” he said. “There are no discipline records at the high school.”