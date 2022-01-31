Trump Senate Pick Tells Crowd to ‘Lock and Load’ to Combat Election Fraud
‘SHOW UP ARMED’
A candidate for the Michigan state Senate advised a crowd of apparent prospective poll workers to “show up armed” in order to “make sure justice is wrought” and avoid election fraud, according to footage of the meeting posted to social media on Sunday. In the video, Mike Detmer, a Trump endorsee, can be seen speaking to a crowd with Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelley. Detmer explains that if “we can’t change the tide… we need to be prepared to lock and load.” His remarks follow Kelley’s advice to the group, also captured in the footage: “If you see something you don’t like happening with the [voting] machines, if you see something wrong, unplug it from the wall.” Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, was quick to respond to the footage on Sunday, noting that it is illegal to tamper with tabulation devices or attempt to intimidate voters through the use of firearms. Detmer seemed pleased with the attention, tweeting, “Hey Dana… MOLAN LABE!” in a misspelling of the ancient Greek saying—and favorite expression of the far-right—molon labe, meaning, “Come and take them.”