Michigan Sheriff Compares Lockdown Order He’s Supposed to Enforce to Mass Arrest

Read it at MLive
Not only has this Michigan sheriff refused to enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order—now he’s comparing the order itself to mass arrest. Appearing at a rally late Monday, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf told the crowd: “What’s the definition of an arrest? It’s basically taking away your free will, your right to move about. And an unlawful arrest is when you do it unlawfully, so when you are ordered to your home, are you under arrest? Yeah, by definition you are.” As The Grand Rapids Press reported, Leaf also praised Michigan militia groups providing security at the event—and referred to a white barber who flouted Whitmer’s order as a “little version of Rosa Parks.”