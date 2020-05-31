Michigan Sheriff Drops Baton to March With George Floyd Protesters, Says Chauvin ‘Is Not One of Us’

Read it at Flint Live
A video of a sheriff from Flint, Michigan, taking off his helmet and laying his baton on the ground to join George Floyd protesters on their march has gone viral. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said he first spoke with protesters who had blocked a road before deciding to join them on their march along with several deputies. “This is the way it’s supposed to be—the police working with the community,” Swanson said. “When we see injustice, we call it out on the police side and on the community side. All we had to do was talk to them, and now we’re walking with them.” Then, referring to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, now charged with Floyd’s murder, he added, “That guy is not one of us.”