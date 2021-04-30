Michigan State Football Signee Accused of Extorting Girl Who Refused to Kiss Him
NOT A GREAT START
A Michigan State University football signee has been arrested in Florida and accused of extorting a girl under the age 18 who refused to kiss him, the Detroit Free Press reports. Police in North Port say they received a call on Wednesday night after 18-year-old Steffan Johnson went to the girl’s home and asked if they could meet at the end of the street. The girl agreed, and Johnson asked her to kiss him, to which she said no. When she walked back to her home, Johnson texted her a video of her “performing oral sexual acts” on him, police say. The video was allegedly recorded when Johnson was 17 and the victim was 15. The incoming cornerback recruit has also been accused of threatening “to injure the reputation” of the girl, according to the newspaper.