Michigan State Candidate Says American Families Should Be All-White
NOTHING IMPLICIT ABOUT IT
A far-right radio host running for a Michigan state Senate seat as a Democrat complained last month how a standard family is no longer portrayed as “a white mom, a white dad, and white kids,” according to the Detroit News. Randy Bishop, who goes by “Trucker Randy,” made the comments on his March 31 radio show, perpetuating the racist argument that the media is controlled by Black Americans who seek to raise issues of voter suppression while somehow suppressing white Americans. “Can’t even watch a college basketball tournament without commercials telling me I have to feel guilty because I think a family should be a white mom, a white dad, and white kids,” he said. “They want us to die and go away. And they’re going to try to do it through politics this year. Well, we have got to be just as smart.” His comments on Black Americans were even starker: “Why are we allowing such a small percentage of our population to control our society? Because they own the media. Because they own the politicians. Because they own the public schools.”