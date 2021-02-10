Michigan State Senate Leader Sorry for Calling Capitol Riot a ‘Hoax’
‘NOT FITTING’
The top Republican in the Michigan state Senate has offered an apology of sorts after calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot a “hoax” that was “pre-arranged.” Mike Shirkey was caught on camera peddling conspiracy theories while meeting at a diner with leaders of the Hillsdale County Republican Party last week. When asked about “the D.C. thing,” Shirkey immediately said: “That wasn’t Trump people. That’s been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged. It was arranged by somebody who was funding it… It was all staged.” The Department of Justice has already charged dozens of Capitol rioters who took part in the insurrection attempt, many of whom were outspoken Trump supporters who had attended his rally earlier that day. After facing criticism for his baseless claims, Shirkey on Tuesday acknowledged that his comments were “not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve.” “I own that. I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them,” he said, apologizing for the “insensitive comments.”