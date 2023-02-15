Neighbors Say ‘Hell-Raiser’ MSU Gunman Would Shoot Out of His Back Door
CHILLING
Neighbors of the man who fatally shot three students at Michigan State University said he used to fire a gun out of his home’s back door, possibly for target practice. Anthony McRae, 43, left five other students with critical injuries before taking his own life in the rampage in Lansing on Monday night, authorities said. Now his neighbors say McRae—who had previously pleaded guilty to a firearms offense—would shoot into his own backyard. Paul Rodney Tucker, who lives around the corner, called McRae a “hell-raiser” and said he heard what he believed was gunshot target practice from the home last summer. Megan Bender, who lived on the same street, told the Detroit News that police had been called to the home because of the gunshots. Another unnamed neighbor told MLive that McRae’s father, Michael McRae, had told them that his son would fire a gun out of the house to quiet family dogs. The anonymous neighbor claimed Michael also said his son had stopped speaking to him directly, communicating instead through notes. Michael told NBC that his son turned “bitter” and “evil” after his mom died of a stroke in 2020.