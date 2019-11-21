ZOOTOPIA
Sorority Settles Lawsuit Over Banned Therapy Rabbit Named ‘Sebastian’
A sorority at Michigan State University has settled a federal lawsuit over its decision to bar a member’s emotional support animal, a 2-pound Netherland dwarf rabbit named Sebastian, from the house. Alpha Omicron Pi has agreed to amend its no-pet policy as part of the settlement with MSU alumna Kayla Hicks, who provided medical documentation to the sorority after her doctor suggested the use of an emotional support animal to treat her anxiety. In her senior year, after moving into the house, she allegedly received a letter from the national headquarters of the sorority saying no animals were allowed on the premises and threatening her with eviction. Unwilling to cow to the letter’s demands, Hicks instead filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and then a federal lawsuit alleging that the sorority was in violation of the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act. Outside of the policy change, the terms of the resolution between Hicks and Alpha Omicron Pi are confidential.