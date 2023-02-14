Gunman Still on the Run After Michigan State Campus Shooting

Campus police at Michigan State University ordered students to shelter in place immediately after shots were fired on campus Monday evening.

“MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus,” an email alert sent out by the school read. “Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight.”

“Police are active on scene. More information to follow,” MSU police tweeted. Half an hour later, the police said that gunman was still at large and “on foot.”

Around 9 p.m. local time, police provided a description of the gunman, saying the suspect “is a short male with a mask, possibly Black.” They said shortly after that officers had cleared and secured seven buildings on campus in searching for the gunman.

Wali Khan, an MSU sophomore, told The Daily Beast that he had taken shelter in a building on campus near the health center. He reported seeing neighbors covering their windows with blankets and sirens “buzzing like crazy” outside.

“I moved here a year and half ago and I’m just shocked this is happening but I’m not surprised,” said Khan, who is from Singapore.

He said he was tuned in to a police scanner, listening as dispatchers rattled off the names of buildings on campus. “I hang out at these places and just imagining blood on those floors make me sick.”

An exact number of victims was not immediately apparent, though campus police confirmed multiple reported injuries.

“Having to dread getting a call tomorrow about a friend being dead is not the way I wanted college to be,” Khan said.

The Michigan State Police confirmed to the Beast that they had sent “multiple resources to MSU for an active shooter response,” but a spokesperson did not share further details.

Agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to assist on campus, the agencies said in separate statements.

Roughly an hour after the first report, police said there had been “another reported shooting” at a campus fitness center, but retracted the statement minutes later. “It appears there is only one suspect at this time,” they tweeted. It was unclear what had caused the confusion.

Police urged the public not go near the scene as “it is far too dangerous as this armed suspect is moving in the area.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to the shooting in a tweet, saying in part, “Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”

Monday night’s shooting came just ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which a gunman murdered 14 students and 3 staff members.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.