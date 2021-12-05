Teacher Suspended for ‘Extremely Scary’ Comments After Shooting
‘OFF-SCRIPT’
A Michigan high school teacher has reportedly been suspended after making disturbing comments in the aftermath of the Oxford High School shooting this week. WWMT reports that the teacher made the comments to students the day after the deadly shooting, which killed four students and injured several others. The teacher, who has not been identified, is said to have mentioned physical violence and weapons.
His comments to students reportedly came after Hopkins High School principal Ken Szczepanski sent a memo to teachers advising them on how to comfort the students after the deadly shootings. Instead of doing that, parents said, the teacher went into detail about further violence. “The things that he said, how he would’ve committed the act differently with detail, is extremely scary,” said one parent, who spoke to the news outlet anonymously. “That he would’ve pulled a smoke detector so that he could create a distraction in order to carry out his hit list and kill the people he would need to. It was gut-wrenching devastation that a grown adult would mentally harm our children this way.” Szczepanski called the incident “insensitive in regard to being the day after Oxford” and that the comments were “off-script.”