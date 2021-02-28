Michigan 14-Year-Old Accused of Stabbing Her Grandma to Death
‘VERY SAD AND DISTURBING’
A 14-year-old Michigan girl is accused of stabbing her 65-year-old grandmother to death earlier this month, authorities say. The girl, who has not been identified because she is a juvenile, faces potential first- and second-degree murder charges but will first undergo a competency review. Wayne County prosecutors say the teen “planned the crime” before killing Cynthia Mosby on Feb. 21 “by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife.” Mosby, who had custody of the girl, was found lying on a bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds by her son, the girl’s father. The teen was later tracked down at a motel and taken into custody by police. “Ms. Mosby was a nurse who was raising her granddaughter,” Worthy said in a statement about the “very sad and disturbing case.”