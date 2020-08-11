Michigan Teen Jailed for Missing Homework Is Released From Probation
OVERTURNED
A Michigan teen who was sent to a juvenile detention center for not doing her homework was released from probation Tuesday following a decision by an appeals court ordering her release. Oakland Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan used a caseworker’s recommendation that the 15-year-old girl, whom officials have referred to by the pseudonym ‘Grace,’ receive mental health treatment while at home and that the case against her be terminated. The girl had been put on probation in April over allegations of assault and theft, and was taken to the detention center in May after a family court judge deemed her a “threat to the community” over the missing homework. Failing to complete her homework constituted a violation of her probation. The teen, who has ADHD and receives special education, had fallen behind in school as she struggled with the switch to online learning.