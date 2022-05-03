Teen Called Mom to Tell Her of Dad’s ‘Dead and Bloody’ Body: Cops
CHILLING
An 18-year-old who Michigan authorities say killed his father allegedly called his mother after the deed to tell her about the “dead and bloody” corpse, according to court records obtained by MLive. Htet Walar Tun, who faces nine charges, including open murder, was detained last Thursday by sheriff’s detectives conducting a death investigation at his home. Tun, who pulled up in a car in the middle of the investigation, is accused of firing a rifle at the officers from inside his vehicle, hitting one investigator in the hand. His mother, who was in California at the time of the slaying, had called a neighbor to conduct a welfare check on her husband, 49-year-old Aung Tun, after Htet had called her the previous night to say “dad was dead and bloody in the basement.” In a subsequent interview with detectives, the 18-year-old allegedly admitted to shooting his father twice. At a Monday arraignment, Tun was charged with multiple felonies, including open murder and resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury.