    Wrongly Convicted Man to Get $1.75M After 35 Years in Prison

    JUSTICE

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Police tape in front of lights from a police car.

    AFP via Getty Images

    A man who was wrongly convicted and incarcerated for 35 years is set to receive $1.75 million from the state of Michigan. In 1988, Louis Wright was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl in Albion. Although police say that Wright confessed, it was not recorded, he never signed a confession, and was never identified by the victim, according to the Cooley Law School Innocence Project. Wright was released in November after DNA evidence exonerated him, and he will be paid $50,000 per year that he wrongfully spent in a Michigan prison, per state law. “Nothing can make up for 35 years in a Michigan prison for something he did not do,” said Wolf Mueller, Wright's attorney. “This is a first step toward getting Louis’ life back at the age of 65.”

