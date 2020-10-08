‘Boobytrap’ on Trump 2020 Sign Leaves Michigan Town Worker With 13 Stitches
A worker in Commerce Township, Michigan, was injured when he tried to remove a Trump 2020 campaign sign that had been lined with razor blades, Michigan Live reports. The worker had been trying to move the sign because it was within nine feet of the road, but when he picked it up, he thought he had been electrocuted: razors had been placed along the edges of the sign. He was able to drive himself to the hospital where he would receive 13 stitches. “Why would someone set a boobytrap sign to harm someone?” said township supervisor Dave Scott. “A child could have picked it up.” The homeowner who placed the signs claimed several of her Trump campaign signs were stolen and then returned recently and that she was unaware of the razor blades.