Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Takes a Postgame Swing at Rival, Sets Off Brawl
TOUCH-AND-GO
University of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard punched a Wisconsin assistant during a postgame lineup on Sunday, sparking an ugly skirmish with players and coaches on both sides shouting and shoving at one another. The Michigan Wolverines coach struck Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the handshake that followed Wisconsin’s 77-63 victory, according to footage of the event circulating on social media. Howard said during the postgame press conference that he had been angry Wisconsin had called two timeouts in the last minute of the game, including one in the final 15 seconds, with the Badgers up by 15 points. “I thought that wasn't fair to our guys,” Howard said, according to ESPN. The coach added that the altercation had ignited after an unidentified person “touched” him as he stopped to verbally confront Wisconsin’s head coach during the lineup. The Big Ten Conference released a statement saying it would pursue “swift and appropriate disciplinary action” over the matter.