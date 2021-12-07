Michigan’s Attorney General Blasts Oxford School Officials
NOT HAPPY
Michigan’s attorney general took a jab at Oxford school officials after she said they turned down her offer for an independent review of last week’s deadly shooting. In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon late Monday, Dana Nessel said she was “disappointed” to learn that the Oxford School District had opted to hire a private security firm rather than use the attorney general’s office to review the school’s handling of events leading up to the attack. Four students were killed and several more were injured in the shooting at Oxford High School last week, and questions have swirled about whether the school could have done more to stop the accused 15-year-old gunman. The school said they were planning to launch a third-party review. “I thought, ‘What better agency to conduct a special review than the Michigan Department of Attorney General?’” Nessel said, adding that “we learned, just a short while ago, that the school district has turned down our offer.” She made no attempt to hide her frustration, saying she hoped the “school district cares as much about the safety of their students as they do shielding themselves from civil liability.”