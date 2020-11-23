Michigan’s Election Board Certifies Biden’s Victory
WINNER!
Joe Biden has been declared the winner of Michigan’s 16 electoral votes. The state’s board of elections voted Monday to certify the state’s vote tally from November’s election, putting an end to the Trump campaign’s longshot bid to overturn the election results in the state. The board, which consists of two Republicans and two Democrats, voted 3-0 to certify the results. One member of the board, Republican Norm Shinkle, abstained. Earlier this week, Republicans on the election board of Wayne County—home to Detroit—voted to delay certifying results, with one member of that board briefly proposing to throw out votes in the state’s largest city before reneging. According to the Associated Press, Biden won the Wolverine State by over 156,000 votes.