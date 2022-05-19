Michigan’s Top Election Official: Trump Suggested I Should Be Executed for Treason
VERY NORMAL
After refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson received a wave of threats, with President Trump himself saying in a White House meeting that she should be arrested for treason and executed, she told NBC News. Benson, the top election official in Michigan, revealed the alleged comment for the first time in an interview with the network, saying, “It certainly amplified the heightened sense of anxiety, stress, and uncertainty of that time—which I still feel in many ways—because it showed there was no bottom to how far [Trump] and his supporters were willing to stoop.” Benson said that a source familiar with the White House meeting notified her of the remark. A spokesman for the former president asserted that Benson, who is now battling a Trump-endorsed candidate for Michigan secretary of state, lied in her interview with NBC News.