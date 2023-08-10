Mick Fleetwood’s Hawaii Restaurant Destroyed in Maui Fires
‘WE ARE HEARTBROKEN’
As deadly wildfires continue to devastate Lahaina, Hawaii, on the island of Maui, Mick Fleetwood announced Wednesday that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, has been obliterated by the blazes. “Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.” At least 36 people have died as a result of the wildfires, which have only been exacerbated by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora hundreds of miles away. The infernos have destroyed hundreds of structures and displaced thousands of residents and tourists, many of whom were forced to flee into the ocean and settle into evacuation centers.