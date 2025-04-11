The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday rejected North Carolina’s request to extend the period in which residents can file for hurricane damage reimbursement. Gov. Josh Stein revealed the news, writing: “I am extremely disappointed and urge the President to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision,” Stein said in a statement. “Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done.” Stein shared with Spectrum News the letter from the agency stating that the 180-day extension request—which a majority of the state’s congressional delegation supported—was “not warranted.” In response to FEMA’s denial, Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, who had joined his colleagues in signing the request and whose district saw some of the worst damage, reacted by stating that the request was “unprecedented,” and that he was “focusing on other ways” to help North Carolinians. During the 2024 campaign, Trump falsely claimed that the Biden administration was diverting FEMA funds to use on undocumented immigrants. He also declined to condemn threats to FEMA workers. Since taking office, Trump has signaled he wants to do away with FEMA entirely.
Mick Jagger Announces Engagement to Long-Term Partner
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have announced their engagement after more than a decade-long relationship. The former ballerina, 37, revealed that she and The Rolling Stones star, 81, had already been engaged for “two or three years” in an interview with the French publication Paris Match Wednesday. Yet Hamrick could not confirm if the pair would follow through with an actual wedding. “Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said in French. Rumors that the pair were engaged had been floating around since 2023, when Hamrick was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger. At the time, she told People that they were just acting like “horny teenagers,” adding: “We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.” The two met in 2014 while both touring Japan, Jagger with the Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. Hamrick told Paris Match that she hadn’t even considered dating Jagger after their first meeting, saying how there was “maybe a spark, but nothing incredible.” A few months later, they began dating and had a child, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016. Jagger has seven more children with multiple women.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.
Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.
Lugging around boarding passes and needing to check in for flights will be scrapped as part of the biggest aviation industry shake-up in 50 years, The Times reported. Within the next “two to three years,” passengers will be able to upload their passports on their phones to pass through the airport using only their face for verification. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN body responsible for policy, plans to replace the existing rules for airports and airlines with a new “digital travel credential” that will allow passport information stored on devices to be used for travel. “The last upgrade of great scale was the adoption of e-ticketing in the early 2000s,” Valérie Viale, the director of product management at a travel technology company called Amadeus, told the Times. “The industry has now decided it’s time to upgrade to modern systems that are more like what Amazon would use.” Although the new technology might spark some privacy concerns, Amadeus claims that the system it developed wipes passengers’ details within 15 seconds of each contact with a “touchpoint,” like the pre-security gates.
Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader opened up about the bizarre reason he was once fired—with many fans claiming he did nothing wrong. Joining John Mulaney’s show, Everybody’s Live, the 46-year-old comedian revealed the boisterous story of the time he was fired for spoiling the 1997 movie Titanic when he worked at a movie theater. “Titanic hadn’t come out yet, and a sorority had bought out the movie theater, and they were in the doorway,” the actor explained. After asking them to move out of the way, Hader claimed that the girls had begun to make fun of his looks. “They said I looked like Charles Manson—which I kinda did,“ he continued. Bowtie on and cummerbund fastened, Hader tore up the movie tickets, telling them: “Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies.” Many fans posted on X their support for the star, saying that the girls had what was coming. “I would have done the same thing,” wrote one X user. “Legend,” commented another.
From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.
Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.
Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).
Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.
So long, space travel. The White House plans to terminate billions of dollars’ worth of ongoing and future National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) missions, effectively cutting the world-renowned scientific agency in half. President Donald Trump’s most recent budget proposal to Congress proposes major reductions that would cut NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) from $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion, The Washington Post reported Friday. The SMD is responsible for sponsoring research in several fields: earth science, heliophysics, astrophysics, planetary science, and biological and physical sciences. The astrophysics budget would drop from $1.5 billion to $487 million. The planetary science budget would plunge from $2.7 billion to $1.9 billion. No telescope other than the extant Hubble and Webb telescopes will be funded, including the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a groundbreaking instrument in the works that would study distant galaxies and faraway planets. Not all hope is lost, however, as the budget draft is only the first step in the process in which Trump sends Congress a 2026 fiscal year budget request. Congress, which has the “power of the purse,” could still rescue NASA. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.
An “unsecured” penguin caused a helicopter to crash in South Africa after it leapt out of a cardboard box onto another passenger’s lap, then jumped onto the controls during take-off. The bird was resting in a box on the passenger’s lap after being picked up for transportation during an aerial survey of Bird Island, aviation authorities report. But as the craft started to take flight, the passenger placed the cardboard box on their lap, securing it with their hands. “Whilst transitioning and about 15m above ground level (AGL), the cardboard box slid off to the right and onto the pilot’s cyclic pitch control lever. As a result, the cyclic pitch control lever advanced to the far-right position,” the report said. The craft then veered sharply to the right, and its rotor blades hit the ground, destroying the helicopter. Nobody was injured in the crash, including the penguin, and the 35-year-old pilot was advised to undergo further training on the correct way to follow safety procedures.
American actress and model Jamie King has opened up about losing custody of her children, calling the whole ordeal “terrifying,” Page Six reported. During an appearance on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, the reality star shared the “scary” reality after her ex-husband Kyle Newman won full physical custody of their two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9. “My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that’s all that matters to me. This is scary,” King said. Kramer has also experienced a tumultuous custody battle with her ex-husband, former NFL tight end Mike Caussin, over their two children. King admitted that she didn’t know how the world worked when she married Newman at a young age. The pair tied the knot in 2007 until splitting in 2023. “I just didn’t know that the world works like this. I didn’t know that legal systems work like this,” she said. “And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person. You build a family with them, and, you trust them.” According to a March 11 court filing, the children will live with Newman because King failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol program, including weekly testing, aftercare, and a 12-step program.
Actress Rebecca Gayheart is coming clean about her rocky marriage with husband Eric Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis this week. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed about Grey’s Anatomy’s “McSteamy” only a month after requesting her 2018 divorce filing, saying their marriage “wasn’t a failure” after all. It seems like the two are giving it another try, with Gayheart praising the Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria actor in a red carpet interview only a day before he told the public about his illness. “We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents,” she said while speaking to E! News at the screening of The Carters: Hurts to Love You. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.” Gayheart, who shares two teens with Dane, said that “it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season.” Dane, 52, announced to People the next day that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, saying he’s “grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.
These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.
The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.
If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.
Jared Hess, director of A Minecraft Movie, has been reveling at fans’ reactions to his movie in theaters. “It’s been so bananas,” the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly a couple of days after the movie’s considerable box office haul from its opening weekend. The movie sparked the “chicken jockey” trend, which has gained traction on social media. The reference from the Minecraft video game has prompted teen-filled theatre audiences to scream the phrase and break into disruptive applause. In a viral video of one such screening, the crowd’s enthusiasm seems to get rowdy enough to attract police officers, who come in to escort the perpetrators out of the theater. “It’s weird when you’re having too much fun and the cops get called,” Hess told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn.” The director revealed that he’s been watching many of the “funny” videos. “It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. Man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.”
Australian model Lucy Markovic died from complications with a rare brain condition on Thursday at the age of 27, the New York Post reported. The Australia’s Next Top Model runner-up was forced to undergo emergency surgery on April 2 because she had been suffering from a brain arteriovenous malformation. “Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed,” her partner Carlos posted in an Instagram statement. “She was at peace. Me, her mother, and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy Rest in peace.” Markovic was public about her battle with Arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which affects 1 in 100,000 people, in the weeks leading up to her death, revealing that she was scheduled to undergo brain surgery on March 26 to treat the AVM “in the back of her brain.” The procedure was later moved to April 2. On April 11, her Instagram account posted a tribute to the model. “To our Loved Lucy,” it read. “It is far too early for you to go. Your sunshine, happiness and energy was spread from you everywhere you went.” Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace also shared a tribute. “I am so sorry to hear about Lucy. Rest in peace, beautiful girl,” she wrote.