CHEAT SHEET
START ME UP
Mick Jagger Criticizes Trump Administration’s Stance on Climate Change
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger slammed the Trump administration’s stance on climate change on Saturday. “We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place—that were just about adequate—have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” Jagger said. “The U.S. should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.” Jagger’s comments came at the Venice Film Festival, where a group of young climate advocates were protesting. Jagger, 76, also criticized President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for dividing their citizens instead of uniting them. “In so many countries, including my own this last week… but particularly the U.S, it’s a bit of a sea change. It is not about manners,” Jagger said. Rolling Stone reports that Jagger also said he feared “where all this polarization and rudeness and lying [is going to lead us].” Jagger is at the festival to promote the premiere of Burnt Orange Heresy, in which he co-stars as an art dealer.